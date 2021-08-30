Hurricane Ida: Tearful teen cries out for missing family in Laplace

St. John the Baptist Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With nearly a million people without power, the ability to call and check-in on loved ones is a serious challenge for many during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

For one such displaced Laplace girl, who desperately sought out WGNO field reporters in the French Quarter for the latest news, finding her missing dad and brother is of paramount concern.

“I tried to call him,” said Hope Aucoin, who like many lost touch with her family when Ida rolled in. “There is no cell service out there, so it just worries me all the time.”

“My dad texted me and said the roof caved in at the house, so I dont know if I have a home to go to,” said Aucoin of the last message she received from her father. “It just scares me becasue he has my little borther too.”

This is the first hurricane the teen’s family has been separated, and now she waits for a phone call hopefully from her dad saying everything is all right.

“Dad, I love you. Please call me,” pleaded Aucoin. “Logan contact me. I love you, please be safe out on the road working with the police department, too.”

Anyone with any information that can help reunite Hope Aucoin with her family can email news@wgno.com or call (504) 619-6363.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers
Showers 44% 88° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 89° 78°

Thursday

87° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 48% 87° 76°

Friday

88° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 88° 75°

Saturday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 87° 76°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Showers
54%
81°

82°

8 PM
Showers
45%
82°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

2 AM
Showers
41%
81°

81°

3 AM
Showers
45%
81°

80°

4 AM
Showers
48%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
58%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
52%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
44%
79°

79°

8 AM
Showers
42%
79°

81°

9 AM
Few Showers
34%
81°

83°

10 AM
Showers
40%
83°

84°

11 AM
Few Showers
34%
84°

86°

12 PM
Showers
35%
86°

86°

1 PM
Showers
39%
86°

85°

2 PM
Showers
38%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
87°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News