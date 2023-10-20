ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging families and children to stay safe this Halloween.

In a post on Facebook, officials said deputies will patrol through neighborhoods during peak trick-or-treating hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

They will ride with emergency lights activated, reminding other drivers to slow down because there will be more pedestrians out than usual.

Sheriff Mike Tregre suggested the following safety tips ahead of this year’s Halloween festivities:

Be aware of your surroundings by staying off your phone unless you make a call, especially while supervising children.

Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights or other items.

Inspect all treats collected and discard anything that is not sealed.

Remind children to walk and don’t run on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.

Remind children to stay in front of residences give out candy and never enter a residence.

Have a plan in case you and your child get separated.

Anyone handing out candy is asked to properly light their homes for the trick-or-treaters.

