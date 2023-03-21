ST. JOHN PARISH (WGNO) — A St. John Parish detective is among the over 240 graduates from across the world who have successfully completed a training hosted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy.

Through a nomination process, Detective Lt. Carolina Pineda was selected to represent the St. John’s Parish Sheriff’s Office. She along with state, local, and federal leaders as well as international law enforcement agencies, was invited to Quantico, Va., to complete 10 weeks of rigorous training.

Lt. Pineda, who is the first woman in the St. John Sheriff’s Office history to complete the program, has been on the force for 10 years. Through the years, she’s joined other officers in a variety of classes in:

Communication Skills for Law Enforcement Leaders

Critical Incident leadership

Decision-Making

Fitness in Law Enforcement

Effective Writing

Leadership in Investigative Strategies for Violent Crime

Behavioral Science for Law Enforcement Leadership

Pineda says developing her communication skills prepared her to be a more confident, concise, and fluent communicator as well as focusing on her writing where she developed a clear style of writing to apply to law enforcement writing.

“I learned investigative and management strategies as well as the effectiveness of these strategies as it relates to investigating violent crime,” said Pineda.

She also said the experience was a great way to network and build connections with others in law enforcement.

“I met many great leaders in law enforcement around the U.S. and the world. These contacts are now lifelong friends whom I hope to see again,” said Pineda.

“The academy is truly a place to become a better leader and person,” she said. “My assignments and papers involved a lot of personal and professional reflection. The leadership skills I learned are tools I can use as a law enforcement leader within SJSO. These techniques and strategies will help with this profession’s challenges.”

