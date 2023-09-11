ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with environmental group DeSmog are looking into the details surrounding the cause of the Marathon Refinery fire in Garyville.

According to records of state police and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, investigators found that the leak that led to the fire reportedly started 12 hours before the refinery announced it.

They also reported the leak happened 15 hours before St. John the Baptist Parish officials called for an evacuation.

DeSmog officials reported attorneys have filed lawsuits against Marathon on behalf of residents who say they have suffered from respiratory and eye issues as a result of the fire.

