LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Almost four months after a man was found fatally shot outside his LaPlace home, his case remains unsolved. However, detectives are offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an effort to bring justice to the victim’s family.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Natchez Lane. Initial reports indicated a man was lying on the ground unresponsive.

When detectives arrived, they found the body of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if a suspect or motive has been identified in the case, now deemed a homicide investigation.

To qualify for the reward, tipsters can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans and submit anonymous information at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and do not have to testify.

Those with information can also contact the sheriff’s office directly. Here’s how to contact authorities:

St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office

Lt. Carolina Pineda at 504-494-3840

TIPS Line: 985-359-8477

Submit an online tip by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3TrVHgf

