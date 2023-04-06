Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A couple from Garyville, Louisiana is in custody facing a total of 18 charges on accusations of several child sex crimes back in March.

A complaint of alleged child sexual abuse and neglect called into the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 23, led to an immediate investigation. Detectives discovered that 33-year-old Ralph Clay Nelson and 22-year-old Destiny Ann Georgel had been providing a 15-year-old girl with narcotics.

While under the influence of illegal narcotics, deputies say Nelson and Georgel engaged on several occasions, in sexual acts with the 15-year-old at their home in Garyville which is described to be in deplorable, uninhabitable, condition.

Detectives also learned that the two were often in possession of Nelson’s juvenile daughter and the couple’s infant son while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Deputies say after making contact with the couple, they admitted to the allegations and were arrested. Ralph Clay Nelson, who is being held on a $505,000 bond, faces charges of:

three counts of cruelty to juveniles – non-violent (felony)

third-degree rape

contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (felony)

child desertion

three counts of illegal use of controlled drugs in presence of persons under 17 years old

and indecent behavior with juveniles (felony) (sex offense – registration required)

Destiny Ann Georgel is being held on a $465,000 bond on charges of:

third-degree rape

three counts of cruelty to juveniles non-violent (felony)

child desertion

and three counts of illegal use of controlled drugs in presence of persons under 17 years old

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident are asked to call Det. Lt. Ann Taylor at 504-494-3714.

