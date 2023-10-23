ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Both directions of Interstate 55 are shut down in St. John the Baptist Parish on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, multi-vehicle crashes caused the shut down of both the north and south lanes.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police said there is “extremely low visibility” on the roadway and that the scene is a “very active situation.”

Stay with WGNO for updates.

