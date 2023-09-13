ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A house fire in Mt. Airy claimed the lives of an adult and a child on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, parish deputies responded to the scene around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Marigold Street.

They said the bodies of an adult and child were found.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.

