ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Happening Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22, the Andouille Festival will return to St. John the Baptist Parish.

Festival organizers are inviting the public to enjoy three days of fun with 18 musical acts, a tent full of activities for kids, a walk/run, a Sunday service and numerous rides for everyone to enjoy.

Festgoers will also have a chance to meet the recently crowned Miss Andouille DoMonique Warren and Teen Andouille Brooklyn Boe.

The festival starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the St. John Community Center.

Admission for attendees ages three and up is $3.

