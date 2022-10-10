LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— A 19-year-old woman was found shot outside of a LaPlace home, prompting a homicide investigation Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon.

According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive after receiving calls about gunshots being heard in the area. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Yasmine Halum Haitham, unresponsive in the driveway of the home.

Deputies say Haitham had been shot in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case. Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities immediately. Here’s who to contact:

St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office

Det. Katie Evans at 504-494-4051

Det. Byron Smith at 504-494-3696

TIPS Line: 985-359-8477

Submit an online tip by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3TrVHgf

Crimestoppers of GNO

Call 504-822-1111

Submit an online tip by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3MjCF9c

