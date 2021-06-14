13-year-old driver, four other teens arrested after fleeing from police

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of five juveniles following an investigatory traffic stop on Wednesday, June 9.

The teens, ages 16, 15 and 13, all from LaPlace, La., were suspected of attempting to burglarize vehicles in the Riverlands subdivision at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When SJSO deputies arrived to investigate, the car rolled through a stop sign and then attempted to flee when signaled to pull over.

The driver, later identified as a 13-year-old female, refused to stop, running through several stop signs in the neighborhood and nearly losing control of the vehicle as it ran up street curbs.

The vehicle was eventually boxed in and forced to stopped in the 500 block of Welham Loop.

The juveniles were arrested for curfew violation.

In addition, the 13-year-old was booked with aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle (felony).

“Pulling on door handles has become a popular crime trend especially with citizens leaving firearms and other valuables in their unlocked vehicles,” warned Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Sheriff Tregre said that by locking vehicles and removing valuables, residents have a much better chance of not being a victim of vehicle burglary and theft.