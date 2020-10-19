St. John the Baptist Parish cancels 2021 Mardi Gras Parades

NEW ORLEANS – FEBRUARY 24: Crowds at a Mardi Gras carnival reach for beads while a Zulu float passes by February 24, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fat Tuesday celebrations draws a large crowd annually to the area. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – Due to the uncertainty associated with COVID 19, St. John the Baptist Parish Mardi Gras Parades are cancelled for 2021.

“Planning and logistics for all of the parades must be done months in advance and uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the phased reopening makes this close to impossible for our Krewes and parade stakeholders,” said Parish President Hotard.

“It is hard to imagine Mardi Gras without our local parades; however, planning for events to occur in February simply isn’t possible with this many unknowns.”

Health officials also caution against super spreader events such as parades where social distancing and sanitizing are difficult to maintain.