St. John Parish issues ‘Conserve Water Notice’

Louisiana

LaPlace, La. — After three days of freezing temperatures, the St. John Parish Utilities Department sent out a Conserve Water Notice.

Residents are asked to please stop dripping faucets immediately and conserve water usage at this time due to several water leaks putting a strain on the water system.

Residents are asked to:

  • Please turn off dripping faucets
  • Please refrain from running dishwashers
  • Please refrain from washing laundry and running washing machines

Failure to reduce water usage will result in a water shortage across the parish.

Anyone that observes water main breaks (water spilling into the street or shooting up in the air) is asked to report it to the Utilities Department at 985-651-6800 during normal business hours and to 911 after hours.

