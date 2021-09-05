Waste Management provides an option for trash disposal in St. James Parish

RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — Waste Management has resumed limited services for commercial and roll-off customers on routes where safe road conditions are permitted following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The trash collection company also announced they are offering four temporary drop-off collection sites for residents of St. James Parish, which includes the Town of Gramercy and the Town of Lutcher.

Residential customers in these areas may drop off household garbage at any of the temporary collection sites. These sites will be operational Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17.

Waste Management staff will be present at each location to assist in the drop-off efforts. Drop-offs are limited to four cans or eight bags per vehicle.

Waste may be dropped off at the following locations:

Gramercy City Hall – Parking Lot

120 N Montz Avenue

Gramercy, LA 70052

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

St. James Parish Reception Hall

2455 LA-18

Vacherie, LA 70090

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

5th District Park – South Vacherie Park

7140 Park Street

Vacherie, LA

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Paulina Park

3360 Sugar House Street

Paulina, LA 70763

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Household waste includes items such as food refuse, diapers and other regular garbage items and should be separated from storm debris. Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.

Click here for information about separating household trash from storm debris