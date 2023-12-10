ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a Vacherie man dead in St. James Parish on Saturday, Dec. 9.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 3213 south of U.S. 61 around 3:30 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows 66-year-old Earnest Bradley was driving a Honda south in the northbound lane of LA 3213 while a box truck was driving north.

The Honda reportedly hit the box truck and then rotated into the road. LSP officials said a Ram driving north on LA 3213 then hit the back of the Honda.

Bradley suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

According to the LSP, Bradley was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and routine toxicology samples were collected.

