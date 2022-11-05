CONVENT, La. (WGNO)— Two people are behind bars on a suspicion of burglary, according to the St. James Parish Sheriffs Office.

Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site. Upon arrival, they found the site was burglarized.

During a search of the scene, deputies located 34-year-old Michael Laiche of Pauline and 38-year-old Jonathan Stelley Gramercy and took them into custody.

The two face a charge of Simple Burglary. Laiche faces additional charges of Resisting an Officer and Cruelty to Animals.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.