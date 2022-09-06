VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office was in a standoff with an armed suspect near St. James High School in Vacherie around 5 a.m. According to deputies, the incident happened on Champion Drive.

The incident caused classes to be pushed back to a later time. Officials say that the person eventually surrendered without incident. No one was injured.

School officials were notified when the scene was cleared and students were able to attend their classes at 9:00 a.m.