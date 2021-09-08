St. James Parish still has 81% of customers without power

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to reschedule Louisiana's fall 2021 elections in light of devastation left by Hurricane Ida. The election originally scheduled for October 9 is moved to November 13, and the election originally scheduled for November 13 will be on December 11.

According to a press release from the office of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Gov. Edwards agreed on Wednesday to Ardoin's recommendation of rescheduling the elections.