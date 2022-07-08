PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found a 40-year-old Paulina man guilty of the battery of a police officer with injury. 40-year-old Justin Stout is set to face 5 years for the incident that happened in 2020.

According to reports, on May 18, 2020, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Paulina home to assist with a disturbance during a child custody exchange. When deputies arrived at the residence they made contact with the parties involved. During the altercation, deputies attempted to place Stout under arrest.

Reports show that Stout actively resisted deputies who eventually deployed a department-issued taser and tased Stout. During the struggle, Stout bit one of the deputies. The deputy who was bit was required to seek medical attention as a result of the bite.

Stout was subsequently booked into the St. James Parish Jail. On June 27, he appeared before Judge Stromberg for sentencing. Stout was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.