GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — A three-vehicle crash in St. James Parish on Monday, Aug. 14 claimed a woman’s life.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on US 61, north of LA 3274.

An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Destiny Scott was driving a Hyundai Kona southbound in the left lane of US 61, with a Toyota Camry behind her. For reasons unknown, troopers say the Camry hit the back of the Kona, causing Scott to cross the median and collide head-on with a Ford F-150.

Both vehicles ran off the road and into a canal where Scott’s vehicle became partially submerged.

It’s unknown if Scott was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

