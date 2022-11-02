PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2).

The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.

Hydrochloric acid is found in cleaning supplies and can cause respiratory irritation. The spill prompted an evacuation order for residents in the City of Paulina.

Officials say depending on the direction of the wind, about an additional 150 people may have to be evacuated. WGNO crews are on the scene.

