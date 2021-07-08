66-year-old man dies on Louisiana Highway 70 accident

CONVENT, La. (WGNO)— Early Thursday morning Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 70 just west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Marsden Geason of St. James.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on LA 70 in the outside lane when Geason walked into the path of the approaching vehicle.

According to LSP, the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid hitting Geason.

The 66-year-old was hit and suffered from fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was taken from Geason and will be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and provided investigators a breath sample that showed no alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road.

Police encourage pedestrians to take precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2021.