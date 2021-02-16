St. James Parish warns of water outages if overconsumption continues

CONVENT, La. — On Tuesday afternoon, St. James Parish Government Officials announced that water consumption within St. James Parish has exceeded the capacity of the water system.

Parish Utilities Officials explained, the system is currently intaking 1,700 gallons of water per minute for treatment, while sending out 1,900 gallons per minute for consumption.

At its current consumption, the water system is unable to treat water as fast as it is being consumed by residents.

Officials have reduced the water pressure, however, water systems on both East and West banks are not capable of maintaining the continued overconsumption for an extended period of time.

At the current rate of consumption, water plants will empty and parish-wide water outages will be necessary in order to regain capacity.

Outages can be anticipated to start around 2 pm, Tuesday, February 16 and last between 6-8 hours.

Water outages will require a parish-wide boil water advisory until water systems have regained capacity and water samples are tested and deemed safe for consumption.

Temperatures overnight in St. James Parish are expected to remain above 28 degrees, minimizing the need for dripping water.

Residents are asked to do the following in order to prevent extended water outages:

Do not drip water from faucets

Do not fill bathtubs with water (this will require outages to last longer)

Do not run dishwashers or washing machines until further notice