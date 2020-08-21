St. Helena Parish officials warn ATV street riding drivers

ST.HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- After multiple complaints about illegal ATV street riding, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is warning ATV drivers that they could be towed.

Complaints about the illegal street driving include, late at night driving, riding on public roads, littering on private property and more.

“There will be strong enforcement actions and if you are caught, your ATV will be towed. We share the concerns of the public and this has to stop,” said St. Helena Parish officials.

SHPSD is teaming up with both local and state law enforcement agencies to tackle this issue.

If you see any illegal ATV street riding, call Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams 225-222-4413 ext. 227 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or Chief Miller, Town of Greensburg at 225-222-4312.