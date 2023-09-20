LULING, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation announced that West Bank Bridge Park will be closed to accommodate preparations for the 2023 Alligator Festival.

They said the park will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. and will re-open on Monday, Sept. 25.

During this time, Frere Street and the parking area at the Mississippi River Overlook and West Bank Trailhead will be blocked off for handicap parking.

Parks and Recreation officials said the Alligator Festival will take place from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

They said parking will be available for attendees at the Satellite Center, Lafon Performing Arts Center and the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center. A shuttle service to the park entrance gate from those parking areas will be available.

They also said handicap parking will be located in the levee parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and in the school board parking lot on Saturday.

