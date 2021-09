HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Hours after touring the damage done by Hurricane Ida in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards headlines a St. Charles Parish press conference on Wednesday evening in Hahnville, La.

Gov. Edwards joins U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne to provide updates regarding the wide-spread devastation throughout the parish.