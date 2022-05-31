HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane season begins on June, 1 and St. Charles Parish Government officials held a press conference in preparation for a suspected busy season in 2022.

The press conference was held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center in Hahnville.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Sheriff Greg Champagne, and President of the Firemen`s Association Armond Bourque attended.