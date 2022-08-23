DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — If you live in St. Charles Parish and plan to drive in Destrehan, avoid the crossings at Vans Lane, E Harding St, and E Terrace Street. According to parish officials, a train has blocked the intersections of the roadways and vehicles can not get through the area. Reports show that a train broke down after experiencing mechanical issues.

The issue is being worked on. Emergency operations staff urges residents in the area to take an alternative route during their commute. There is no word on when the roads will reopen.