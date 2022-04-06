LULING, La. (WGNO) —The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced striping would begin Wednesday afternoon on the southbound span of the Hale Boggs Bridge on I-310 between LA 48 in Destrehan and LA 18 in Luling following concrete patchwork.

The striping work is expected to continue on Thursday, April 7 – weather permitting. During this time, the LA 48 on ramp will remain open. All southbound lanes will reopen on Friday, April 8.

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.