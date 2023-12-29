Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LULING, La. (WGNO) — An alleged drunk driver was arrested after a Dec. 26 crash that claimed the life of a Metairie woman, according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers say they responded to the call of a two-vehicle crash in Luling Interstate I-310 near LA 48.

According to troopers, 20-year-old Brogan Fremen was headed north on the interstate in a RAM pickup truck in the same lane as a Ford Edge where 26-year-old Deysha Carter was a passenger.

For reasons unknown, Fremen collided with the back of Carter sending the Ford off the road and causing the RAM to overturn. Troopers say both drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries along with Carter who suffered severe injuries.

While on the scene, troopers say the Fremen reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Fremen submitted a breath sample which showed a Blood Alcohol Concentration above the legal limit.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Charles Parish jail on charges of:

DWI (1 st offense)

offense) Reckless operation

Vehicular negligent injuring

First-degree vehicular negligent injuring

On Dec. 27, troopers were notified that Carter died from her injuries, and due to the circumstances, Fremen was rebooked on a charge of vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impaired drivers cause nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan that includes a designated driver. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up,” said LSP Troop B.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts