State Police report third arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Hale Boggs Bridge

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — A little more than a month after the arrest of Hunter Mason Johnson’s 73-year-old grandmother for helping the fatal hit-and-run suspect elude authorities, the Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of Johnson’s 51-year-old mother on obstruction of justice as well.

Troop B arrested Pebbles Johnson for transporting her 22-year-old son from his grandmother’s residence to a hotel in Houma, La., shortly after he struck and killed 44-year-old Brady Ortega on Interstate 310 while the victim was working in an active construction zone on the Hale Boggs Bridge in St. Charles Parish.

The impact threw Ortega from the bridge into the Mississippi River down below.

The suspect’s mother was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish for the active warrant.