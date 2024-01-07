ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Leaders in St. Charles Parish took the stage to be sworn in, ready to continue addressing the needs within the parish.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell was sworn in for his second term. He says the parish will only evolve more than what it has.

“We’ve been able to advance a lot of projects forward. A lot of them are under construction now, and a lot of them are coming up in the next six months to a year. So, we are excited to see the progress continue into this next term,” says Jewel.

Through the pandemic and natural disasters the parish has overcome, Senator Bill Cassidy says it’s remarkable how the parish has worked through those challenges. As Louisiana’s insurance crisis persists, Cassidy plans to continue working with the leaders in St. Charles Parish, as many are still working to rebuild.

“We are working very hard for the reform of the flood insurance program that would make it more affordable, sustainable and more accountable. Working on how we reduce the risk of flooding, and we are doing that through the bipartisan infrastructure bill which would make everybody in the parish safer,” says Cassidy.

As he embarks on his next four years, Jewel emphasizes his administration will help him along the way.

“My executive staff, appointed staff and civil servants all do such a great job making sure we take care of this parish and turn my vision into a reality,” says Jewel.

