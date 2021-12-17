St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies dead body found in a canal

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO)— On Friday, December 17, 2021, just before 3:30 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Spruce Street in Boutte in reference to a deceased subject located in a canal near homes in that area.

According to deputies, detectives are currently investigating the incident and additional police presence may be seen in the area for the duration of the initial investigation.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the subject as Ellington Lockett, a 31-year-old man who lives in Boutte.

If anyone has information related to this incident they are urged to contact the S.C.S.O. at (985)783-6807.