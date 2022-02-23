BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, February 20, 2022, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an arson incident at a business in Boutte, Louisiana.

Photo Courtesy: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to police, there were reports of a fire inside of the Boutte Walmart located at 13001 U.S. Highway 90 Boutte, LA.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the photographed subjects regarding the arson investigation.

Police believe the subjects pictured may be witnesses to the incident and could possibly provide details, which may lead to an arrest.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Detective Terry Dabney of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.