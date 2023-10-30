ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Parish residents are growing frustrated due to heavy traffic caused by construction on the Hale Boggs Bridge.

Now, parish officials are beginning to search for solutions to speed up the work and ultimately dissolve delays for commuters.

Vehicles stuck in traffic along River Road and on the Hale Boggs Bridge have become a daily occurrence. Crews are in the process of replacing the bridge’s metal decking, often requiring lane closures.

“It’s been creating a major havoc for me when I’m trying to, when someone’s expecting me on the other side of the river, and I leave the job and am thinking that I’m going to be over there in like 15 minutes, and then it takes like an hour,” said resident Billy Authement.

According to St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell, the slow-going progress on the bridge work is concerning. He wrote a letter directed to the Department of Transportation and Development requesting the project be expedited with round-the-clock construction methods.

“I was told by the DOTD that they’re going to request a quote for a change order on what a 24-hour around the clock schedule would look like and that would go to the secretary for his approval or denial. So, we hope that they approve that,” Jewell said.

In the letter, he also requests written explanations for any further delays, allowing him to communicate issues to his residents more easily.

“To me it’s crucial that we get this done and work around the clock if necessary to complete the project,” Jewell said.

Jewell says if the 24-hour schedule is approved, it would speed up the construction process by months, getting traffic back to normal sooner rather than later.

“Much happier. Much happier for sure. I mean I could get home like I say 45 minutes earlier,” Authement said.

As of Monday, the construction isn’t scheduled to be completed until February.

