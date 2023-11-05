ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Construction on the Hale Boggs Bridge in St. Charles Parish is now expected to be finished in December, two months sooner than previously expected.

In a Facebook post, St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s secretary approved a change order that will expedite the progress on the Hale Boggs Bridge project in response to a letter he sent on Oct. 26.

Jewell said contractors will now be working 12-hour shifts seven days a week, changing the project’s estimated completion date from February 2024 to mid-December 2023.

The project currently consists of replacing the bridge’s metal decking and often requires lane closures, creating traffic along River Road and the bridge.

