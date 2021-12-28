St. Charles Parish offers Christmas tree recycling for coastal restoration

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Parish will recycle Christmas Trees for coastal restoration next month.

Residents have two opportunities to recycle their trees. From January 4-21, residents can drop off their trees at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks. Curbside pickup will be available for residents from Jan. 10-21.  

The following are the recycling requirements:  

  • No flocked trees 
  • No artificial trees 
  • No painted trees 
  • No ornaments  
  • No lights  
  • No stands  
  • No bags 

For more information regarding St. Charles Parish, please visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov.

