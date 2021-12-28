St. Charles Parish offers Christmas tree recycling for coastal restoration

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Parish will recycle Christmas Trees for coastal restoration next month.

Residents have two opportunities to recycle their trees. From January 4-21, residents can drop off their trees at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks. Curbside pickup will be available for residents from Jan. 10-21.

The following are the recycling requirements:

No flocked trees

No artificial trees

No painted trees

No ornaments

No lights

No stands

No bags

