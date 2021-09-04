St.Charles Parish lifts mandatory evacuation

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO)— St.Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has rescinded the mandatory evacuation order.

Effective September 4, 2021, at 7 a.m.

Residents should bring enough supplies to sustain themselves for a week, including water, ice, food, and fuel, as power restoration is expected to take up to 4-6 weeks.

Resources regarding open businesses in the parish and recovering can be found at www.stcharlesparish.gov/ida.

To report issues such as sewerage and obstructions, please call the EOC 985-783-5050. There is one line open, so if it keeps ringing, residents are encouraged to try again.

For residents looking to obtain other information, one phone line has been set up at 985-783-5000 from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. If it keeps ringing, residents are encouraged to try again.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.scpemergencyalerts.com. For more information regarding Ida and St. Charles Parish, please visit our website at www.stcharlesparish.gov, Cox Channel 6, UVerse Channel 99, or follow us on Facebook (@stcharlesgov), Instagram (@stcharlesgovernment), and Twitter (@stcharlesgov).