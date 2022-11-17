LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week.

The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We’re told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.

Surveillance video captured reportedly shows two suspects in hooded sweatshirts pulling on car doors, being closely followed by a small hatchback-style sedan. Detectives continue to search for more video from that night and are asking residents to check their home surveillance or doorbell cameras for footage of the suspects from that night.

Anyone with any additional video or information is urged to contact SCPSO Detective Joshua DeRoche at jderoche@stcharlessheriff.org or (985) 783-6807.

