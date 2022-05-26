HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — It’s heating up, and St. Charles Parish announced some good news for residents who are looking to cool off.

Parish officials announced that the Ormond Spray Park on 1901 Ormond Blvd. will officially open for the summer on Tuesday, June 7.

The park will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, two-hour private rentals will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The rentals will cost $250 for half of the park and $500 for the entire park. You can request rentals here.

The park will be closed on Monday for maintenance according to St. Charles Parish.