HANHVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a kayaker that went missing just after midnight on Monday, August 7.

According to deputies the family of 41-year-old Melvin Philip Emde of Talihina, Oklahoma, reported him missing after he was seen going overboard while kayaking in Hanhville in the Mississippi River near Matis Road.

Emde is described as a white male.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emde is asked to contact Detective Joshua Deroche with the St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.

