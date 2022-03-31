HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On May 1, 2022, River Birch Renewable Energy will begin to provide waste collection services for St.Charles Parish.

St.Charles Parish officials remind residents to place their trash carts by the street with the handles facing their home and at least three feet away from mailboxes, parked vehicles, and fire hydrants.

Residents are also encouraged to place as much garbage as possible in their cans.

If residents have additional waste it should be bagged. The remaining garbage will be picked up via a chase truck on the same day.

St. Charles Parish officials said collection days are the same.

Residents are reminded to continue using their existing carts and the bulky waste collection will continue to occur every other week.

Residents can contact River Birch Renewable Energy at 985-649-1180 or info@rbre-la.com to report any possible missed pick-ups as well as any requests for carts to be repaired or replaced.