LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has hired a third party company to begin smoke testing on Luling’s wastewater supply.
The test is used to locate breaks in wastewater lines across the city. Residents may see smoke rising from yards, ditches, drains and roof vents, identifying broken pipes or drains that have not been used recently.
Testing will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- 3rd Street
- 4th Street
- 5th Street
- 6th Street
- Angus Drive
- Brooklyn Street
- Collier Drive
- Courville Drive
- Easy Street
- Gaubert Lane
- Hall Street
- Lauve Lane
- Matthew Lane
- Milling Ave
- Paul Maillard Road to Angus Drive
- Post Drive
- Ristroph Street
- Seymore Lane
- Sugarhouse Road
- Talbot Drive
Testing in Phase 2 and 3 will happen at a later date. For more information regarding St. Charles Parish, please visit our website www.stcharlesparish.gov.
