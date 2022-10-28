LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has hired a third party company to begin smoke testing on Luling’s wastewater supply.

The test is used to locate breaks in wastewater lines across the city. Residents may see smoke rising from yards, ditches, drains and roof vents, identifying broken pipes or drains that have not been used recently.

Testing will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

3 rd Street

Street 4 th Street

Street 5 th Street

Street 6 th Street

Street Angus Drive

Brooklyn Street

Collier Drive

Courville Drive

Easy Street

Gaubert Lane

Hall Street

Lauve Lane

Matthew Lane

Milling Ave

Paul Maillard Road to Angus Drive

Post Drive

Ristroph Street

Seymore Lane

Sugarhouse Road

Talbot Drive

Testing in Phase 2 and 3 will happen at a later date. For more information regarding St. Charles Parish, please visit our website www.stcharlesparish.gov.

