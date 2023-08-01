ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As the 2023-2024 academic year begins, parents are receiving their child’s school bus and bus stop assignments. Included in registration this year is a new program to ensure their child’s safety.

A number of school districts in Southeast Louisiana will be testing out a new technology used to keep track of students that rides the bus to school called “Where’s The Bus.”

St. Charles Parish Public School officials have encouraged parents to use the mobile app to watch their children in real-time, from the bus stop to the school. Parents will be able to see if the bus is running late or not and also when the bus is approaching and on its way home.

The school board is asking parents to complete bus registration before downloading the app to provide the school with the address associated with the bus service. Registration should be filled out for each child in the home using the bus.

To register a student, parents can visit the Where’s The Bus website.

The app is free and available for all devices.

