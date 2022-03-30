HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Ahead of severe weather expected Wednesday night, St. Charles Parish officials announced a location where residents can go as a last resort.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Edward A Dufresne Community Center, located at 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070, will be open to residents.

Parish officials said no supplies will be provided at the site.

Residents should continue to monitor the weather and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Sign up for SCP Alerts by visiting www.scpemergencyalerts.com or by texting SCPALERTS to 888777.

St. Charles Parish officials reminded residents that if the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, a tornado has been sited or indicated by weather radar that sirens in St. Charles Parish will go off.