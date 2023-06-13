BOUTTE, La (WGNO) — A 28-year-old woman and her mother are behind bars Tuesday after trying to enroll the woman into a St. Charles Parish High school.

On June 13, deputies arrested 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her daughter, 28-year-old Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano after receiving information about an adult woman possibly enrolled in Hanhville High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to deputies, investigations began on May 29, after school administration was alerted of a possible adult posing as a 17-year-old girl. Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano’s age was listed as a 17-year-old.

Detectives later learned Gutierrez-Serrano’s mother enrolled her using a fake passport and birth certificate. Arrest warrants were issued and the two were taken into custody.

They both face a charge of injuring public records.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Allan

Tabora with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at (985) 783-

6807, (985) 783-1159, or email atabora@stcharlessheriff.org.

