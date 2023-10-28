ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead in St. Charles Parish on Friday, Oct. 27.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 near milepost 219 on the Spillway Bridge around 9:30 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that 49-year-old Christopher Miley was driving his motorcycle on the Spillway Bridge when he lost control and hit a guard rail.

He was then ejected from the motorcycle and reportedly hit by at least one car.

LSP officials said Miley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing the proper helmet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Troop B at (504)-471-2775.

