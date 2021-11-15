Man arrested in Hahnville homicide investigation, Sheriff Champagne reports

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for the death of a Hahnville man overnight.

According to the report from Sheriff Greg Champagne, 21-year-old Laron Toney Jr., was arrested on a warrant for the second-degree murder of Lionel Fiffie, which occurred in the 300 block of Smith Street in

Hahnville at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival, Fiffie was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead on the scene.

Toney, also of Hahnville, was apprehended at a Kenner apartment complex. Information received indicates that prior to the shooting, the two were arguing over a debt allegedly owed by Fiffie to Toney.

“I would like to thank our deputies and detectives who worked diligently on this homicide since early this morning in order to arrest the alleged perpetrator, said Sheriff Greg Champagne. ‘I also wish to thank both the Kenner Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force for their assisting us in making the apprehension in the case.”

Sheriff Champagne also pointed out that “based upon all available information at this time, this incident has no connection whatsoever to the shooting in Killona last week which we are still actively investigating around the clock”.

Anyone with any other information regarding the homicide this morning is asked to call Detective Kevin Tennison with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807 or by calling 911.