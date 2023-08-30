ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that construction for a $1.76 million overlay project for River Road will start in St. Charles Parish on Sept. 1.

DOTD officials said the project will include paving a 2.9-mile section of LA 48 between Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan and Wesco Road in Norco.

They said the work will consist of removing and repaving asphalt, striping and other related road work.

While the project is being completed, single-lane closures will occur on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

