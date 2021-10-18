Louisiana Department of Insurance offers Ida claim assistance in St. Charles Parish

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has partnered with Senator Gary Smith to conduct a two-day Insurance Resource Center in St. Charles Parish to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will conduct town hall meetings to provide insurance and recovery information, followed by one-on-one consultations to answer individual questions, help constituents understand their insurance policies and assist them with filing complaints through LDI.

People interested in attending are asked to bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

What: Insurance Information and Assistance for Residents Affected by Hurricane

Ida

When: Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 21

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Lafon Performing Arts Center

275 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy.

Luling, LA 70070

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.